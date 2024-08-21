Venezuelan cyclist Daniela Larreal Chirinos passes away at 51

Daniela Larreal Chirinos, a Venezuelan cyclist renowned for her remarkable career and participation in five Olympic Games, has tragically passed away at the age of 51. The athlete was found dead, reported by Us Weekly, on August 16 in Las Vegas. Authorities have determined that her passing was due to asphyxiation caused by solid food debris lodged in her trachea.

According to Fox Sports, she was found dead in her apartment after failing to report to work at a local hotel on August 12. Her coworkers, concerned for her well-being, alerted the authorities. A subsequent search by the Las Vegas police led to the discovery of her body. The Clark County Coroner's Office has yet to release a cause of death officially, but preliminary findings indicate asphyxiation from food debris.

© Getty Images Daniela Larreal Chirinos of Venezuela competes during the Women's Sprint Track Cycling Qualifying on Day 9 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at Velodrome on August 5, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

A Celebrated Athletic Career

Chirinos was a towering figure in the world of cycling, representing Venezuela with distinction across five consecutive Olympic Games. Her journey began at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, followed by appearances in Atlanta (1996), Sydney (2000), Athens (2004), and most recently, London (2012). Beyond the Olympics, Chirinos had a storied career filled with significant achievements.

© Getty Images Mariestela Vilera (L) and Daniela Larreal of Venezuela on the podium after their victory in the Women's Team Sprint Final at the PanAmerican Velodrome during Day Three of the XVI Pan American Games on October 17, 2011 in Guadalajara, Mexico. (Photo by Scott Heavey/Getty Images)

She earned two gold and several silver medals at the Pan American Games and Pan American Championships. She secured three gold medals and one silver at the 2002 Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador.

Legacy and Tribute

The Venezuelan Olympic Committee has honored Chirinos' legacy, expressing deep pride in her achievements and contributions to the sport. Her career brought accolades to Venezuela and inspired many with her dedication and perseverance. In a post on X, the committee said her triumphs "always filled us with great pride."

© Getty Images Hyejin Lee of Korea, Shuang Guo of China, Daniela Larreal Chirinos of Venezuela, Wai Sze Lee of Hong Kong, China, Simona Krupeckaite of Lithuania and Olga Panarina of Belarus compete in the Women's Keirin Track Cycling qualifying on Day 7 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at Velodrome on August 3, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

In addition to her athletic achievements, Chirinos held a degree in Physical Education and was involved in political activities in Venezuela before moving to the United States.

The cycling community and her fans will remember Daniela Larreal Chirinos for her remarkable performances, enduring spirit, and contributions to the sport of cycling. Her passing is a significant loss to the world of athletics and those who knew and admired her.