F.C. Barcelona will reference Karol G in ‘El Clasico’ match

F.C. Barcelona will be wearing a special jersey on their match against Real Madrid C.F. The jersey will advertise Karol G’s music, displaying a heart with thorns, which is one of her tattoos and a symbol that has long been linked with her.

©GettyImages



Karol G at the Billboard Women in Music awards

The jersey is the result of Barcelona and Spotify’s sponsorship deal, which showcases the logos and names of famous and global artists. The jersey will make its debut on April 21st, at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, where Barcelona will face Real Madrid in El Clasico. The match is one of the most watched sporting events of the year, granting Karol G one of the world’s largest platforms.

According to Carlos Molins of SPORT, the jersey will feature Barcelona’s traditional colors and will the heart logo in its center. Inside of it, Karol G’s name will be displayed.

In the past, artists like Rosalia, the Rolling Stones, Drake, and more have been featured on Barcelona’s jersey.

©GettyImages



Barcelona’s Rosalia jersey

The importance of Karol G’s tattoo

Karol G’s tattoo is very famous, with her using it as one of her most iconic statements. She’s discussed it in the past, sharing that it represents a special and challenging moment in her life that has defined much of who she is.

“The tattoo represents a moment in my life in which I questioned myself a lot, I became stronger and I became much weaker,” she said in an interview with Allure. “It was a very important moment for me personally, not for my career. For Carolina.”

