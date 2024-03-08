FC Barcelona celebrates International Women’s Day with a new jersey

FC Barcelona is celebrating International Women’s Day with a new jersey. The design promotes equality in the sport and was designed in collaboration with María Escoté. Along the jersey, the club has also announced various measures that will promote equality for the club’s younger generations.

The campaign was the slogan, “Equality is in our colors,” and takes Barcelona’s traditional colors of blue and maroon and blends them together. The jersey, called the “Lila Barça” is purple and has Barcelona’s traditional stripes diagonally. In various photos, the players pose with the shirt on. The last image shows Escoté alongside Barca star Sergi Roberto, with both wearing their jerseys.

“The designer wanted to materialise the values of equality, fellowship, unity, creativity, identity, strength and cultural values that FC Barcelona particularly stands for in this creation,” reads a club’s press release. “The female touch, the importance of the art and the traditional techniques in this design represent the essence and beauty of inclusivity and change.”

More about Barcelona’s equality campaign

The club shared various posts discussing the jersey at lenght, including a video where Escoté designs the inspiration behind the project, with team members posing for a photo shoot with it. “United by a jersey, designed by Maria Escoté, which seeks to connect with young generations to raise awareness about equality in society,” reads another F.C. Barcelona post.