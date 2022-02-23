Why Charlize Theron felt unsafe with Tom Hardy on the set of Mad Max: ‘She really felt threatened’

Charlize Theron is looking back at a difficult situation she faced on the set of ‘Mad Max: Fury Road,’ opening up about her relationship with Tom Hardy and her experience filming the 2015 popular movie.

“It was like two parents in the front of the car. We were either fighting or we were icing each other,” the Hollywood star confessed, adding “I don’t know which one is worse.”

The 46-year-old actress who played Imperator Furiosa in the film said that they “should have been better,” and after Kyle Buchanan’s Blood, Sweat & Chrome: The Wild and True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road, was published by Vanity Fair, details about the feud between the two stars were revealed by the cast and crew.

One of the fights between Charlize and Tom started when the actor arrived three hours late to the set of the movie, making the actress upset about the situation.

“She was right. Full rant. She screams it out. It’s so loud, it’s so windy — he might’ve heard some of it, but he charged up to her and went, ‘What did you say to me?’” camera operator Mark Goellnicht claimed, “He was quite aggressive. She really felt threatened, and that was the turning point.”

©Warner Bros./Courtesy Everett Collection





Charlize admitted that “It got to a place where it was kind of out of hand, and there was a sense that maybe sending a woman producer down could maybe equalize some of it, because I didn’t feel safe.”

Her request was supported by director George Miller, and as for Hardy, he declared that the pressure on set “was overwhelming at times,” explaining that “What she [Charlize] needed was a better, perhaps more experienced partner in me.”

“The biggest thing that was driving that entire production was fear. I was incredibly scared, because I’d never done anything like it. I think the hardest thing between me and George is that he had the movie in his head and I was so desperate to understand it,” the actress revealed.