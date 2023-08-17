Trinity Rodman enjoys date night after World Cup journey

Trinity Rodman is back to her normal life. The 21 year old player, who recently returned from New Zealand-Australia following the elimination of the US Soccer Team from the world cup, shared some photos of herself and her partner getting ready to have a good time.

Rodman shared various photos in the post, including one where she shows off her outfit, one of her boyfriend Chris Kuzemka, and some of them together smiling for the camera. Rodman wore a black top that showed off her stomach, some jeans with flowers printed on them, and some stylish Nike sneakers. Kuzemka wore white jeans and sneakers, and a black shirt. The photos of the two together show them looking happy, holding on to each other and happy to be together. “Date night,” she captioned the post.

Rodman has recently returned to the US following her journey in her first World Cup. She played on most matches, adding an edge of danger to her team. Still, the team was eliminated in penalties against Sweden, ending their World Cup short.

Earlier this week, Vlatko Andonovski, the head coach of the US Women’s Soccer Team, resigned. Twila Kilgore, one of the team’s assistant coaches, will take over in the interim, with the federation hoping to find a permanent replacement sometime soon to prepare for the Olympics.

“It’s been the honor of my life to coach the talented, hard-working players of the U.S.W.N.T. for the past four years,” said Andonovski in a statement. “While we are all disappointed by the outcome at this year’s World Cup, I am immensely proud of the progress this team has made, the support they’ve shown for each other, and the inspiration they’ve provided for players around the world.”

