Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra were forced to vacate their luxurious California home

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently organized a fun-filled party for their little girl, Malti Marie, to celebrate her second birthday. However, an unfortunate turn of events soon followed the joyous occasion. Due to a severe mold infection, the family was forced to vacate their luxurious California home, which they had purchased in 2019 for over $18 million, as informed by PageSix.

The sprawling property boasts seven bedrooms, a pool with a spa, an indoor basketball court, and a private movie theater. However, according to a lawsuit filed by the couple’s administrator, the building had “porous waterproofing,” which led to “mold contamination.”

This mold infection rendered the premises virtually uninhabitable and dangerous from a health perspective, making it impossible for the family to occupy the property anymore.

The legal documents reveal that the mold contamination in the celebrity couple’s house was hazardous to their health, and they had to relocate urgently. As a result, they are now searching for a new home which could be more convenient for them. The couple’s lawyers filed a lawsuit claiming the house suffered significant damage.

Lawyers seek reimbursement for all repair costs and compensation for the loss of use and other damages caused by the defendants. The waterproofing issues alone are estimated to cost more than $1.5 million to fix, and the overall damage is valued at around $2.5 million.

Although the family’s current whereabouts are still unknown, reports suggest that the couple has found a new safe and cozy residence for themselves and their daughter, while their mansion is being repaired. The singer and actress are both very cautious about their daughter’s upbringing and are determined to provide a healthy environment for her.