Shaun White and Nina Dobrev go on an accidental double date with Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

Shaun White and Nina Dobrev ended up in an unexpected double date with two of the most famous people around. The pair went to Broadway for a special night out, purchasing tickets for the musical “Kimberly Akimbo.” They noticed that right next to them were Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, transforming the outing into a double date.

“We sat down and looked over, and Nick and Priyanka Jonas were next to us,” said White in an interview with PEOPLE. "They’re like, 'We’re on date night too!'” The foursome stopped by the show on the end of September, with Chopra and Jonas heading backstage to take some photos with the cast and crew.

©GettyImages



Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra with the cast of Kimberly Akimbo

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White at the 2023 Albies

Shaun White and Nina Dobrev recently made an appearance at the Albies, the awards hosted by George and Amal Clooney in New York. The two looked stunning at the event, and were some of the celebrities in attendance at the luxurious gala.

The two often share photos of each other. Most recently, Dobrev shared some videos and photos of the two, taken over the course of their relationship. The post was shared to celebrate White’s 37th birthday. “Happy (belated) birthday sugar 🍭 how you get so fly???” she wrote in the caption.

“Here’s to staying playful and staying young no matter how old we get.”