Are Nina Dobrev and Shaun White preparing for the next step in their relationship?

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White could be getting ready for some serious commitment in their relationship! It seems the couple are planning to take their romance to the next level after three years of dating, which means they might be thinking about tying the knot and even having children together.

A close source to the pair revealed to Us Weekly that 2023 will be an important year for the celebrity couple. “This is the year they take their relationship to the next level,” the insider said to the publication, explaining that “Nina and Shaun have been dating for a few years now so they’ve definitely discussed making things official.”

“They’ve talked about getting married, having kids, the whole nine yards,” the source added. The pair have been going strong since early 2020 and now it seems a proposal is on the horizon. “They are so in love and can’t imagine not spending the rest of their lives together. What they have is the real deal,” the source continued.

Nina and Shaun have spent some romantic moments together, from traveling across the world, to showing their fashion style on the red carpet. “Nina has had a lot of relationships not work out in the past, but ever since meeting Shaun, you can tell she’s just really excited about how far this relationship has come,” a different source said to the publication back in April 2021. They’re gradually taking steps to starting a future together.”