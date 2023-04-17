Shaun White shares details about possible Nina Dobrev engagement

Shaun White and Nina Dobrev are still going strong. The couple has been together for the past couple of years, with White speaking about their relationship following his Olympic retirement and sharing some of his future plans.

In an interview with PEOPLE magazine, White talked about his relationship with Dobrev and teased their possible engagement. “We’re just enjoying our time together right now. No pressure,” he said. “But I told her, I was like, ‘Look, after the Olympics, I finally got my freedom to do whatever. And let’s just have fun and be together and support each other.’”

“But you never know. We’ll see what happens.”

White and Dobrev started dating in the year 2020. Since, the two often share photos and clips of eachother on social media, supporting their individual careers and endeavors. They recently shared photos of their time in Coachella and frequently share pictures of their trips, which often feature their families and show the two taking on various snow sports.

"Nina's incredible. What an influence on my life," said White in an interview with PEOPLE from 2021. "Not only does she run her own show, her own world, companies she's involved in, things she's producing, all this stuff going on. She holds me to this same high standard, which is so wonderful to have in a partner."

White is an Olympian and professional snowboarder. Following his retirement, White has spoken about his future and what he hopes to do with this new stage of his career. “I just want to be involved. I want to show up and ride and use my influence where I can to make it better for the next generation,” he said in an interview with SteamBoatPilot.