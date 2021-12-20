The Kardashian-Jenner family is ‘excited’ and ‘obsessed’ with Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson can rest easy knowing that Kim Kardashian’s family is reportedly “excited” to hang out with him. The Saturday Night Live star and the reality TV personality have been seen each other after Kim debuted as an SNL host, and according to E! News, Kris Jenner is “obsessed” with the comedian.

Reportedly the 28-year-old Staten Island native received the invitation to spend Christmas with the Kardashian-Jenner family, and Kim might be celebrating New Year’s Eve with him in Miami.

A make-up free Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson confirm their relationship as they hold hands a day after Pete‘s 28th birthday party at Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs mansion.

“She’s really excited about having him around, and Kris is already obsessed with him,” a source close to Kardashian told the publication. “The whole family is a fan of Pete’s and would love to spend a holiday with him.”

A per the insider, their relationship seems to be going on the right path. “Kim and Pete have many upcoming plans, and things are going really well,” the person said. “She has even considered going to support him in Miami for New Year‘s. He has told her he’d love for her to be there.”

If Pete attends the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas celebration, would he run into Kim’s ex Kanye West?

According to the source, the rapper is also invited to the family’s party. “There is a possibility they will both be there,” the insider said, adding that it can turn into an “awkward” celebration.

Despite Kim’s new relationship with Pete and recent court filings to become legally single, Kanye West, now legally named “Ye,” will not stop fighting to get her back. Recently, Ye made desperate pleas for Kim in front of their kids North and Saint at the Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert.

A source close to Ye told People, “her recent filing or any filing for that matter doesn‘t mean he’s going to stop fighting to win her back.”