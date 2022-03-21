Lourdes Leon supports Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS first-ever pop-up

Over the weekend, Miami welcomed Hollywood’s A-lister to enjoy Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS first-ever pop-up. After the installation opened to the public, the 41-year-old fashion icon went partying with friends, including Madonna’s 25-year-old daughter Lourdes Leon.

While at Swan, Kim and Lourdes were seen chatting and hugging while wearing sultry outfits. Kardashian wore a silver bikini top with matching high wasted leggings and seethrough booties, while Leon rocked a pink bustier top with a micro purple skirt.

Lourdes “Lola” Leon attends the SKIMS SWIM Miami pop-up dinner at SWAN on Saturday, March 19, 2022 in Miami, Florida.

Besides Lola, more stars were attending from athletes, models, and Kim’s own family; the celebratory event seemed fun.

Kim Kardashian’s solutions-oriented underwear, loungewear, and shapewear brand SKIMS arrived to Miami to debut SKIMS Swim. “I’m thrilled to be bringing SKIMS to Miami!” said Kim Kardashian, founder of SKIMS, in a release sent to HOLA! USA. “It’s the perfect place to launch our new swimwear, and to do so in the Miami Design District is a dream — it’s one of my favorite destinations, and I always make it a point to visit whenever I’m in Miami. I’m so excited for our South Florida customers to experience this new category in person.”

The brand will present the pop-up in a high-impact chrome box structure with an infinity-edge water feature that cascades down the sleek rounded sides. SKIMS engaged designer Willo Perron of Perron-Roettinger design studio to conceive the chrome space with the brand’s signature tonal interior with matching molded surfaces where the SKIMS Swim collection takes center stage.

General Views at the SKIMS SWIM Miami pop-up shop on Saturday, March 19, 2022 in Miami, Florida.

The SKIMS Swim pop-up will be open daily for a limited time beginning March 19th from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM at 95 NE 40TH ST, Miami, FL 33137.