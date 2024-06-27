Prince Harry to receive an award at the 2024 ESPYs

Prince Harry will be honored at the 2024 ESPY Awards. ESPN revealed on June 27 that the Duke of Sussex will receive the Pat Tillman Award for Service at the event on July 11.

The award is given to individuals "with a strong connection to sports who has served others in a way that echoes the legacy of the former NFL player and U.S. Army Ranger, Pat Tillman." Past recipients include Jake Wood, Kirstie Ennis, Kim Clavel, Marcus Rashford, Gretchen Evans and the Buffalo Bills training staff.

According to a press release, Prince Harry is receiving the award "in honor of his tireless work in making a positive impact for the veteran community through the power of sport."

Steve Gleason and Dawn Staley will also be honored with awards at the ceremony hosted by Serena Williams this year. “It’s our privilege to recognize three incredible individuals – Steve Gleason, Dawn Staley and Prince Harry,” Kate Jackson, ESPN's VP of Production, said in a press release. “These honorees have used their platforms to change the world and make it more inclusive for marginalized and suffering communities, demonstrating incredible resilience, positivity and perseverance, and we’re thrilled to celebrate them at The 2024 ESPYS.”

The 2024 ESPYS presented by Capital One will air live on Thursday, July 11, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The awards show brings together celebrities from sports and entertainment "to commemorate the past year in sports by recognizing major athletic achievements, reliving unforgettable moments, and saluting the leading performers and performances." The ESPYs also help raise awareness and funds for the V Foundation for Cancer Research, which was founded by ESPN and the late basketball coach Jim Valvano.