Sarah Ferguson reflects on her royal wedding: ‘It’s an extraordinary story of Cinderella’

Sarah Ferguson’s wedding day was “one of the greatest days” of her life. Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie’s mother, 63, reflected on her royal wedding during the latest episode of her podcast Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah.

“1986, the nation stopped and took a holiday on July the 23rd for the farmer’s daughter going up the aisle with an extraordinary tiara on, given by Her Majesty,” the Duchess of York said, calling it “an extraordinary story of Cinderella.”

Sarah noted that she “wasn’t exactly milking the cows on the farm.” She said, “It was a very lovely life I had, but my father still farmed. And so, up I went, up Westminster Abbey, and there at the end was the handsome Prince with his full naval uniform on and the nation stopped and Westminster Abbey was just abuzz with belief.”

Sarah also recalled going down the stairs of Clarence House, where she stayed the night before, and having her father, Ronald Ferguson, at the bottom of the stairs and everyone on the streets “going ‘Fergie! Fergie!’”

“It was one of those moments,” she shared. “I was watching Cinderella with the girls the other day and Ella Enchanted. I did that. I had that moment and Dad was at the bottom.”

Sarah revealed that while in the glass coach on their way to Westminster Abbey, her dad asked, “What do we do now?” “I said, ‘I don’t know. I’ve never done this before!’ and he said, “Well, nor have I,’” Sarah laughed.

The Her Heart for a Compass author added, “So, we just got on with it, and when we went into the Abbey, we just got on with it. And of course, I absolutely was totally in love with my handsome Prince, so there you have it.”

Sarah and Prince Andrew welcomed their first child, Princess Beatrice, in 1988, followed by their second daughter, Princess Eugenie, in 1990. It was announced in 1992 that they were separating, and in 1996, the pair divorced.

Sarah has called her former husband “such a good man.” During an appearance on Good Morning Britain in 2023, Sarah spoke about Prince Andrew, saying, “He’s a kind, good man, and I think the spotlight needs to come off him and let him get on with his life to rebuild.”