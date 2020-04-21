Celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s birthday with these royally approved chocolate cupcakes

Today is a big day for the United Kingdom — April 21 is Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday! We can only imagine all the delicious and delectable goodies and savory treats that are prepared for England’s longest reigning monarch on the day she was born. This year, to commemorate her birthday, the official social media account for The Queen (@theroyalfamily) shared an incredible and royally approved chocolate cupcake recipe to help fellow bakers and fans of Queen Elizabeth celebrate big. Below we’ve included their recipe for you to try at home!

©@theroyalfamily



Like they did for Easter, The Royal Pastry Chefs shared another of their go-to recipes to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s birthday

Royal Chocolate Cupcake Recipe from The Royal Pastry Chefs

Ingredients for the cake sponges - (serves approximately 15)

15g vinegar (5 teaspoons)

300ml milk (~1.26 cups)

50ml vegetable oil (~3.38 tablespoons)

60g butter, melted and cool (~4 tablespoons)

2 eggs

5ml of vanilla essence (~1.01 teaspoons)

250g of self-raising flour (~1 cup)

75g of cocoa powder (5 tablespoons)

300g caster sugar (1.25 cups)

10g bicarbonate of soda (2 teaspoons)

100g white chocolate chips (~6.6 tablespoons)

cupcake cases

Ingredients for the buttercream topping:

90g of high percentage dark chocolate (~3.17 oz)

100g butter (~6.6 tablespoons)

125g icing sugar (~8.33 tablespoons)

Option to also use Royal icing, instead of buttercream: Royal icing available pre-made in shops

Add food coloring to create different colors

Cake sponge method:

Preheat the oven to 150 C (~302 F). Combine the flour, sugar, cocoa powder and bicarbonate of soda into a mixing bowl. Whisk the eggs in a separate jug, with the vanilla essence, melted butter, oil, milk and vinegar. Slowly add the wet mixture into the dry mixture, little by little. Ensure the batter is smooth with no lumps. Finally add the chocolate chips (alternatives could be nuts, dried fruit). Lay the cupcake cases onto a tray. Use a metal spoon to equally divide the mixture into the cases. Bake for around 15-18 minutes, take out of the oven when golden and springy on touch. Leave to cool.

Buttercream icing method:

Cream the sugar and butter together, until light and creamy. Add in the warm melted chocolate. If you have a piping bag to hand, pipe the icing on the top of cakes for decoration (otherwise gently use a teaspoon or small spatula to ice).

Royal icing method:

If decorating with royal icing, roll the icing out and cut into circular disks. Lay the disc over the cupcake and mould to required shape.