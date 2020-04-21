The first female to be born into the Danish royal family since 1946, Princess Isabella is third in line to the Danish throne, after her father and her older brother, Prince Christian. The first daughter of Australian-born Princess Mary and Prince Frederik, the sporty, fun-loving little lady has brightened up many a balcony wave or royal event with her boisterous charm. As she reaches her teenage years, we take a look back at some of the highlights of her life so far – from attending the 2012 London Olympics to launching a ferry named after her. See how Prince Christian’s younger sister is growing into her royal role.