King receives warm hug from family member: See the sweet moment

King Charles made an appearance at the third day of the Royal Windsor Horse Show. His Majesty received a warm greeting from his niece Zara Tindall on Friday at the equestrian event. Princess Anne’s daughter was photographed sweetly hugging her uncle, who appeared to be in great spirits.

Zara embraced her uncle at the Royal Windsor Horse Show on May 3

The monarch’s outing on May 3 came days after he returned to public-facing duties following a period of treatment and recuperation. On Tuesday, the King and Queen Camilla visited the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre, where they spent time with patients to hear about their treatment and support they’ve received. The visit marked His Majesty’s first day as the new patron of Cancer Research UK, a position previously held by his late mother, Queen Elizabeth.

Zara is the daughter of King Charles’ sister, Princess Anne

The King, who began his own cancer treatment in early February, told one patient at the center on April 30, “It’s always a bit of a shock, isn’t it, when they tell you?” He also revealed that he was getting treatment that afternoon.

The monarch returned to public-facing duties earlier in the week after a period of treatment and recuperation

Buckingham Palace has said that while it’s too early to say how much longer the King’s treatment will continue, “His Majesty’s medical team are very encouraged by the progress made so far and remain positive about The King’s continued recovery.”

When asked about his health on Tuesday, King Charles replied: “I’m all right, thank you very much, not too bad.”