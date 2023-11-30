It’s clear Prince William was listening to his mother Princess Diana when she once told him, “If you find someone you love in life you must hang on to it and look after it, and if you were lucky enough to find someone who loved you then one must protect it.” The Prince of Wales appeared to be in protective husband mode on Thursday evening as he and the Princess of Wales arrived at the 2023 Royal Variety Performance in London. The future King sweetly reached for his wife’s hand following their arrival, while an individual shouted about Omid Scobie’s new book Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival. Catherine beamed at William as he took her hand before walking the red carpet together.

Scroll to see every must-see photo of the sweet moment...