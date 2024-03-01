Prince and Princess’ son-in-law died from ‘traumatic wound to head’

Thomas Kingston’s cause of death has been revealed. A spokesperson for HM Coroner’s Office confirmed to HOLA! USA that Lady Gabriella Kingston’s husband died from a “traumatic wound to head.” An inquest into his death was opened on Friday, March 1. Thomas was found dead on Sunday evening.

According to The Telegraph, Katy Skerrett, the senior coroner for Gloucestershire, said, “Mr Kingston was visiting his parents home in the Cotswolds on 25 February. He ate lunch with his parents.”

©WireImage



Lady Gabriella’s husband, Thomas Kingston, was found dead on Feb. 25, 2024

“His father went out to walk the dogs. On his return, Mr Kingston was not in the house. After approximately 30 minutes, his mother went to look for him,” Katy continued. “His father forced entry into an outbuilding when he couldn’t gain entry. Mr Kingston was found inside with a catastrophic head injury. A gun was present at the scene. Emergency services were called. Police are satisfied the death is not suspicious.”

Buckingham Palace announced Thomas’ death on Tuesday with a statement on behalf of Lady Gabriella, Martin and Jill Kingston, Joanna Connolly and Emma Murray, which read, “It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Thomas Kingston, our beloved husband, son and brother. Tom was an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him. His death has come as a great shock to the whole family and we ask you to respect our privacy as we mourn his passing.”

©Getty Images



The couple tied the knot in 2019 at St. George’s Chapel

A palace spokesperson said that King Charles and Queen Camilla joined Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and all those who knew Thomas “in grieving a much-loved member of the family,” adding, “In particular, Their Majesties send their most heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Gabriella and to all the Kingston family.”

Lady Gabriella, who is the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth’s first cousin Prince Michael of Kent, married Thomas in May of 2019. The couple attended a National Gallery event days before Thomas’ death, per the Daily Mail. A friend who spoke to them at a party last Wednesday previously told the outlet: “They seemed happy and positive as ever. Ella was particularly chatty.” Meanwhile, a close friend, who attended their wedding, said, “It’s utterly shocking. None of us saw it coming. I cannot understand it.”

Related Video: Prince William Speaks Publicly Following King Charles Cancer Diagnosis Loading the player...