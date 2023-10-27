Who is Princess Ingrid Alexandra? All about Norway’s future Queen

Princess Ingrid Alexandra will become Norway’s first female monarch in centuries when she ascends the throne after her father, Crown Prince Haakon. The Norwegian Princess is the Crown Prince’s eldest child, whom he shares with his wife Crown Princess Mette-Marit.

At her 18th birthday gala dinner, hosted by her grandparents King Harald V and Queen Sonja in 2022, Princess Ingrid Alexandra declared that she is “so lucky to have grown up in Norway.” In her speech at the celebration, she said, “I have been able to experience our magnificent nature, surfing at Unstad, hot summer days along the southern coast, and snow-capped mountains in Røldal. And not least, I have been able to meet so many wonderful people who live in different parts of our country.”

“We are lucky to live in a country that is constantly evolving. Where we have trust in one another and in our authorities. In Norway, we are committed to combating climate change. We are committed to diversity. We are committed to freedom of expression. And most importantly, we are determined to continue finding better solutions than the ones we already have,” the Princess continued. “We all have our place in this society. We are different, we have been given different tasks, and we know how to do different things. Together we make up the Norway we love so much.”

So just who is Princess Ingrid Alexandra? Keep reading to learn more about Norway’s future Queen.

1. She was born on Jan. 21, 2004 in Oslo.

©Getty Images





2. She is currently second in line to the Norwegian throne.

3. She has two siblings: an older half-brother, Marius Borg Høiby, and a younger brother, Prince Sverre Magnus. “You are my safety net,” she told her brothers in a speech at her 18th birthday gala dinner. “I know I can always come to you when something is bothering me.”

4. She graduated from high school, Elvebakken High School, in June of 2023.

5. The Royal House previously revealed that the Princess would be working in the autumn of 2023 as a school assistant and an environmental worker at Uranienborg School, which she was once a student at.

©Ida Bjørvik, The Royal Court





6. She was pictured wearing a tiara for the first time in portraits released to mark her 18th birthday in 2022.

7. She was gifted her great-great-grandmother Princess Ingeborg’s diamond and pearl tiara for her 18th birthday.

©LISE AASERUD/AFP via Getty Images





8. Her godparents include King Felipe VI of Spain, Crown Prince Fredrik of Denmark, Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and her paternal aunt Princess Märtha Louise.

9. She is a sporty Princess, who loves skiing and water sports. In 2022, the Royal House released a video of the royal family hitting the slopes in Norway. The film included an impressive ski jump by the Princess.

10. In 2020, she won the women’s national junior surfing championship. According to the Royal House, the Crown Prince, Crown Princess and their children “are all avid surfers.”

11. The Princess lit the cauldron at the opening ceremony of the 2016 Winter Youth Olympic Games.

12. She was a flower girl at Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel’s royal wedding in 2010.

13. In 2024, the Princess will serve 12 months of initial service at the Engineer Battalion in Brigade Nord. According to the Royal House, the future Queen will go “to Skjold camp in Indre Troms, home base for the 2nd Battalion and the Engineer Battalion,” and after the recruitment period, she will be assigned a service position and will complete “a professional period with more specific education followed by a departmental period of training and practice.”

