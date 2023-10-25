Princess leaves home and moves into an apartment: report

Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway is reportedly no longer living at home! According to Se og Hør, Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Crown Prince Haakon’s daughter has left her family’s Skaugum Estate and moved into a two-room apartment in Oslo. The Princess is said to have picked the area because several of her friends are also based in “Løkka” (Grünerløkka).

Princess Ingrid Alexandra graduated from Elvebakken High School this past June. The 19 year old﻿ is now working this autumn as a school assistant and environmental worker at Uranienborg School, which she was once a student at. Next year, Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s daughter will serve 12 months of initial service at the Engineer Battalion in Brigade Nord.

Princess Ingrid Alexandra is Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s daughter

The Princess is currently second in line to the Norwegian throne after her father. The future Queen of Norway recently came together with other future European monarchs at Prince Christian of Denmark’s 18th birthday celebration in Copenhagen.

The Danish Royal House released a “young heirs to the throne” portrait showing Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik’s firstborn surrounded by Princess Ingrid Alexandra, Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands, Princess Elisabeth of Belgium and Princess Estelle of Sweden.

Princess Ingrid Alexandra attended Prince Christian’s birthday gala dinner, hosted by Queen Margrethe II, on Oct. 15 with her parents. The Norwegian Princess stunned wearing the diamond and pearl tiara that she was gifted for her 18th birthday last year.