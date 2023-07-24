Royal says he would have liked to have been a surfer if he wasn’t a future King

A future European monarch would’ve liked to have been a professional surfer if he wasn’t destined to become King. Crown Prince Haakon of Norway made the confession during an interview with NRK.

©Fjordlapse Photography, Det kongelige hoff



The Crown Prince would have liked to have been a professional surfer

“I am often asked what I would have done if I were not the Crown Prince. Then I would have been a pro surfer on the World Tour. Maybe an ex-professional by the way, because now I’m almost 50,” Crown Prince Haakon admitted with a laugh to NRK (translated to English).

Like her father, Princess Ingrid Alexandra also shares a love for water sports. In 2020, Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s daughter, who is the future Queen of Norway, won the women’s national junior surfing championship.

The Norwegian Royal House has shared photos of the Crown Prince and his family surfing in the past. Images of the royals surfing were released in 2017 to mark Eurosurf, which Haakon was a member of the organizing committee. According to the Royal House, the Crown Prince, Crown Princess and their children “are all avid surfers.”

©Fjordlapse Photography, Det kongelige hoff



The future King of Norway turned 50 on July 20, 2023

While Haakon is KingHarald V and Queen Sonja’s youngest child, he is the heir to the Norwegian throne. The Crown Prince celebrated his 50th birthday on July 20.

Speaking to NRK ahead of his milestone birthday, Haakon said, “First I have to say that I enjoy the role I have now. And I think it’s fantastic to be able to join this journey together with everyone else in Norway. Our shared journey. It is a privilege, it is something that gives life meaning.”

