Norway’s Princess Ingrid Alexandra to attend Prince Christian’s 18th Birthday Gala

Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway will be among the guests at Prince Christian of Denmark’s upcoming birthday celebration! The 19-year-old Princess, who is second in line to the Norwegian throne, will attend the gala dinner, which is being held for Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik’s eldest son, with her dad Crown Prince Haakon.

The gala dinner is being hosted by Christian’s paternal grandmother, Queen Margrethe II, on his birthday (Oct. 15). The Danish Royal House previously revealed that the “invited guests will reflect Prince Christian’s own generation.”

©L LISE ASERUD/NTB/AFP via Getty Images



Princess Ingrid Alexandra is set to attend Prince Christian’s birthday gala dinner with her father, Crown Prince Haakon

Last week, the Danish Royal House shared a video of invitations being printed and packaged for Christian’s birthday. According to Gert’s Royals, the invitation states that the dress code is “Galla B (B meaning Ballgown)/Uniforms/ White tie/ Gowns” and that “Decorations (Honors) and Tiaras may be worn.”

Princess Ingrid Alexandra was photographed wearing a tiara for the first time last year in portraits to mark her own 18th birthday. The guest list for the future Queen of Norway’s birthday gala dinner in June of 2022 included fellow future monarchs: Princess Estelle of Sweden, Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands and Princess Elisabeth of Belgium.

©Franne Voigt



Prince Christian of Denmark turns 18 on Oct. 15

Princess Estelle’s parents, Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel, are confirmed to attend Christian’s birthday celebration in Copenhagen. Crown Princess Victoria is one of Christian’s royal godparents, as are Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Crown Prince Haakon, Crown Prince Pavlos of Greece and Christian’s paternal uncle Prince Joachim.

Hours before his birthday gala dinner at Christiansborg Palace, Christian will appear ﻿on the balcony of Frederik VIII’s Palace with his family and grandmother Queen Margrethe. Nearly a month after his birthday, Crown Princess Mary’s firstborn, who is second in line to the Danish throne, will participate in a meeting of the Council of State, at which he “will make a so-called solemn declaration that he will abide by the Constitution. Hereafter, Prince Christian will be able to be appointed as a regent.”