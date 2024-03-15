Royal House reveals until when King will be on sick leave

King Harald V of Norway has left the hospital. His Majesty was discharged from Rikshospitalet on Thursday and is ﻿“doing well,” according to the Norwegian Royal House. The 87-year-old monarch was photographed leaving the hospital in Oslo in a car on March 14.

The King will be on sick leave until Monday, April 8, “for rest and recuperation.” While he is on leave, Crown Prince Haakon will take care of his father’s constitutional duties.

King Harald was discharged from the hospital on March 14

His Majesty was hospitalized with an infection after falling ill during his holiday in Malaysia late last month. Due to a low heart rate, the King had a temporary pacemaker implanted while he was hospitalized in Malaysia. The procedure at the time was to make the King’s “return back home safer,” per His Majesty’s personal physician Bjørn Bendz.

His Majesty was medically transported back home and arrived in Norway on March 3.﻿ The day after his return, the Royal House announced that the King’s infection had “recently become more under control,” but that he would require a permanent pacemaker because of his low heart rate. The King received his permanent pacemaker earlier this week.

The King and his wife Queen Sonja have previously expressed their thanks for “all the care, help and support in connection with the King falling ill” during their holiday in Malaysia. In a joint message on March 6, they said, “We have felt the warmth flowing from the Norwegian people during this time. The great commitment has moved us, and strengthened us. Many thanks to everyone for the care you have shown us in the family.”

“Once back at home in Norway, we would also like to extend a big thank you to the Malaysian authorities and staff at the Sultanah Maliha Hospital in Langkawi. Together with Norwegian health personnel, they did everything they could to ensure that the King would recover well from his illness and be ready for the journey home,” the King and Queen continued. “We are very grateful to the Norwegian government, the Armed Forces and others who assisted in making the journey home so safe and smooth for us. At Rikshospitalet, the King is now undergoing expert treatment. We thank everyone who has given us care, practical and health-related help in a challenging situation.”