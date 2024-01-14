Queen Letizia and King Felipe congratulate King Frederik on his accession

Monarchs from around Europe have been congratulating Denmark’s new King. King Frederik X’s reign began on Jan. 14, 2024 following his mother Queen Margrethe’s abdication.

Queen Letizia and King Felipe of Spain, who visited Denmark last November, sent a message to Frederik on the historic day, saying (translated to English), “Our congratulations on the beginning of your Reign, with the greatest personal affection and best wishes for the people of Denmark.”

From the UK to Sweden and Norway, see what other royals have told King Frederik and Queen Mary...

King Charles III

Your Majesties,

My wife joins me in writing to convey our very best wishes on the day of your accession to the throne of the Kingdom of Denmark. I look forward to working with you on ensuring that the enduring bond between our countries, and our families, remains strong, and to working together with you on issues which matter so much for our countries and the wider world.

I pay tribute to the many years of service of your mother, Her Majesty Queen Margrethe Il, and remember fondly the frequent visits between our countries, including our visit to Copenhagen and Elsinore in 2012.

I was delighted that Your Majesties were able to attend our Coronation last year and I much look forward to future opportunities to celebrate the close connection that unites our countries and our families.

King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden

Your Majesty,

Dear Frederik!

When you ascend the Danish throne today, I send my and the Swedish people’s congratulations to you and the people of Denmark.

To you and Queen Mary, I would also like to express my and my family’s most heartfelt wishes for success.

This day reminds us of the historical community, closeness and cordiality that binds our two countries and families.

It is my hope that the already very close Danish-Swedish relations will deepen even more in the years ahead.

King Harald V of Norway

Your Majesties, Dear Frederik and Mary

My family and I wish to convey our warmest congratulations to you as Denmark’s new King and Queen.

You are succeeding a monarch who has fulfilled her function with exceptional commitment. Her Majesty Queen Margrethe has followed her country and her people through times of joy and sorrow with warmth, wisdom and dedication. For more than 50 years she has devoted herself to Denmark – with infectious humour accompanied by deep insight and knowledge. And with the staunch support of her immediate family. The close friendship between our two families means a great deal to all of us.

Now it is your turn to carry the legacy forward, and follow Denmark into a new age. I am confident that you will flourish in your new role. My family and I hope and pray that you will be given the strength and support that you need to carry out your calling.