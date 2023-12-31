Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary to become King and Queen in 2024

There will be a new King in Europe in 2024! Queen Margrethe II of Denmark announced on New Year’s Eve that she will be abdicating in favor of her son Crown Prince Frederik. Her Majesty, 83, is set to step down as Queen on Jan. 14. Frederik will become King following his mother’s abdication, while his and Crown Princess Mary’s 18-year-old son, Prince Christian, will be first in line to the Danish throne.

“In two weeks time I have been Queen of Denmark for 52 years. Such an amount will leave its mark on anybody – also on me! The time takes its toll, and the number of “ailments” increases. One cannot undertake as much as one managed in the past,” Queen Margrethe said in her 2023 New Year’s Eve address. “In February this year I underwent extensive back surgery. Everything went well, thanks to the competent health personnel, who took care of me. Inevitably, the operation gave cause to thoughts about the future – whether now would be an appropriate time to pass on the responsibility to the next generation.”

©Getty Images



Queen Margrethe of Denmark will be succeeded by her eldest son, Crown Prince Frederik, after Her Majesty steps down as monarch

“I have decided that now is the right time,” the Queen added. “On 14th January, 2024 – 52 years after I succeeded my beloved father – I will step down as Queen of Denmark. I will hand over the throne to my son Crown Prince Frederik.”

In a statement, Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said (translated to English), “In the new year, Crown Prince Frederik will be proclaimed King. Crown Princess Mary will become Queen. The kingdom will have a new regent and a new royal couple. We can look forward to all of this in the knowledge that they are ready for the responsibility and the task.”

Australian-born Mary married the Queen of Denmark’s eldest child in 2004. The Crown Princess and Frederik are parents of four. In addition to Prince Christian, Mary and Frederik share Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent and Princess Isabella.