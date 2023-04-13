Queen makes first appearance since her ‘extensive’ back surgery

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark is back! On Wednesday, the Danish monarch made her first public appearance ﻿since undergoing back surgery almost two months ago.

Her Majesty, who used a walking stick, waved to well-wishers from the doors of Fredensborg Castle on April 12. The Danish Royal House shared footage of the Queen’s appearance on Instagram, writing (translated to English): “In the midst of hundreds of torches Her Majesty the Queen was recently welcomed home to Fredensborg Castle by the city’s citizens.

“Since 1988 the city of Fredensborg has arranged a torch train in connection with the transfer of residence to the North Sjælland castle. At the evening’s event, Her Majesty thanked for the welcome and sang along with the audience on ‘It’s a lovely country,’” the caption continued.

The Queen underwent “extensive back surgery” at Rigshospitalet on Feb. 22. Ahead of the operation, the Royal House said that the monarch had been affected by problems with her back for quite some time and that the situation had recently worsened.

©IDA MARIE ODGAARD/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images



Her Majesty made an appearance at Fredensborg Castle on April 12

On March 2, it was announced that the Queen had been discharged from the hospital and was at﻿ Amalienborg. “Awaiting now is a lengthy physical rehabilitation process, which may extend over the next few months,” the Royal House said at the time.

Her Majesty is expected to resume her duties on Sunday, April 16. The Queen will celebrate her 83rd birthday that same day. The Royal House previously revealed that Queen Margrethe and the royal family will make a balcony appearance at Christian IX’s Palace at Amalienborg to mark the occasion.