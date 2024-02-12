The Princess of Wales leaves Windsor following return home from the hospital

The Princess of Wales has reportedly left Windsor for the first time since returning home from the hospital to enjoy a half-term holiday in Norfolk. According to the Daily Mail’s Richard Eden, Catherine, Prince William and their children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis—left for the Sandringham estate last week.

“Catherine is recovering well,” a friend told Richard. “She was looking forward to a change of scene and will be able to take it easy in Norfolk while the children let off steam with William.”

Her Royal Highness is said to be “on the mend” weeks after her successful abdominal surgery. The Princess was admitted to the hospital for the planned surgery on Jan. 16. Kensington Palace announced nearly two weeks later on Jan. 29 that the royal had left the hospital and returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery.

“She is making good progress,” the palace said in a statement at the time, adding: “The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided. The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world.”

Last month, the palace said that the Princess of Wales is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter. Catherine has not been seen in public since Christmas Day.

Prince William returned to public duties last Wednesday for the first time since his wife’s surgery. During his second engagement of the day, the heir to the throne, whose father began treatment for cancer last week, expressed his gratitude for the “kind messages of support” for his wife and father King Charles. He said, “It means a great deal to us all.”