Princess Diana’s nieces stun at same gala as cousin Prince William

Princess Diana’s glamorous nieces Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer were among the London’s Air Ambulance Charity’s 2024 gala attendees. The twin sisters stunned at the fundraising event wearing dresses from Self-Portrait and De Beers jewelry.

©Getty Images



Prince William’s cousins Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer attended London’s Air Ambulance Charity’s 2024 gala on Feb. 7

Eliza opted for a black long-sleeve dress, while Amelia wore a white short-sleeve midi number. The pair’s first cousin Prince William, who is patron of London's Air Ambulance Charity and a former air ambulance pilot himself, was also at the event in London on Wednesday evening.

The heir to the throne looked dapper sporting a tuxedo and bow tie to the gala, where he reunited with his “fellow pilot,” Tom Cruise. In a speech at the event, Prince William expressed his gratitude for the “kind messages of support for Catherine” and his father, King Charles III. “It means a great deal to us all,” he said. The royal then quipped, “It’s fair to say the past few weeks have had a rather medical focus. So I thought I’d come to an air ambulance function to get away from it all!”

London’s Air Ambulance Charity’s 2024 gala raised a record-breaking £1.2 million, which, according to the charity, will “provide vital funds towards the replacement” of two aging helicopters.

Sharing footage on Thursday from the event, the Waleses’ Instagram account wrote, “Last night’s @londonsairambulance gala was all about ensuring our fleet has everything it needs to provide top class care to all those who need it. Thank you to everyone involved.”