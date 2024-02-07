Prince William reunites with Tom Cruise in London

Maverick had a royal wingman on Wednesday! Tom Cruise reunited with the Prince of Wales at London’s Air Ambulance Charity’s fundraising gala. Sharply dressed in tuxes and black bow ties, the heir to the throne and the Hollywood star posed for photos and were pictured laughing together.

©Getty Images





The Waleses’ X (formerly Twitter) account shared a snapshot of the duo, writing: “Fancy seeing you here, @TomCruise ! 🚁.”

Back in 2022, Tom admitted that he and Prince William “have a lot in common.” The Top Gun star said, according to ITV News, “We both love England, and we’re both aviators, we both love flying.”

©Getty Images





The Black and White Gala Ball on Wednesday evening was Prince William’s second engagement of the day. Earlier, His Royal Highness carried out an investiture at Windsor Castle, marking his first public appearance since his father King Charles’ cancer diagnosis was made public. It was also the Prince’s first engagement since his wife’s abdominal surgery. As William arrived at the fundraising gala, he said, “We really appreciate everyone’s kind messages. Thank you.”

Fancy seeing you here, @TomCruise! 🚁 pic.twitter.com/JGYspIz2Eo — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) February 7, 2024

The Prince, who is a former air ambulance pilot, became patron of London’s Air Ambulance Charity in 2020. Ahead of the event, Jonathan Jenkins, CEO of London’s Air Ambulance Charity, said: “HRH Prince William truly understands our work and knows that every second counts in an emergency. We know that with his help as well as the continued support of the public, our crews can reach those who need them most – serving the people of London 24 hours a day, every day of the year. We’re thrilled he will be joining us at our 2024 gala event.”

According to the Daily Mail, William “has no further duties scheduled this week and will be with Kate and the children again next week during their half-term holiday.” A source told the outlet, “The Prince has always made clear that his priority is to support his wife and family for the time being – and he did not put a timescale on that,” adding, “He will make a return to duties on Wednesday but you should not expect to see him again for a bit after that.”