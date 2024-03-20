Former President Donald Trump comes to the Princess of Wales’ defense: ‘They’re really going after her’

Former President Donald Trump has weighed in on the Princess of Wales’ Mother’s Day photo. The 45th president of the United States came to the British royal’s defense during an interview with Nigel Farage on GB News.

“Kate, she’s obviously been ill, had a major surgery. A photograph that the press say was doctored,” Nigel told him, adding, “Pretty tough being in her position, isn’t it?”

“Well, that shouldn’t be a big deal because everybody doctors,” the former president replied. “You look at these movie actors and you see a movie actor and you meet them and you say, ‘Is that the same person in the picture?’”

“And I looked at that actually and it was a very minor doctoring. I don’t understand why there could be such a howl over that” he added. “It’s a rough period. They’re really going after her.”

Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months.



Wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day. C



📸 The Prince of Wales, 2024 pic.twitter.com/6DywGBpLLQ — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 10, 2024

Catherine has been recovering from abdominal surgery since January. On March 10, a photo showing the royal mom of three surrounded by her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, was released to celebrate Mother’s Day in the UK.

A kill notice was later issued for the picture. The Associated Press explained that the photo had been retracted “because at closer inspection, it appeared that the source had manipulated the image in a way that did not meet AP’s photo standards.”

The following day, the Princess of Wales released a statement, apologizing for any confusion the picture had caused. “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing,” Her Royal Highness said. “I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C.”

Reuters previously reported that a royal source said the Princess had wanted to post an informal picture of her family to mark Mother’s Day and had made minor adjustments to the picture.