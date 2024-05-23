The Princess of Wales’ brother reveals cover of his upcoming book

James Middleton has unveiled the cover of his forthcoming memoir. The Princess of Wales’ younger brother revealed the cover of Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life at his “favourite dog event”—Goodwoof—last weekend. Days later﻿, he posted the book cover, which features a picture of himself carrying his beloved late dog Ella on his shoulders, on his personal Instagram.

“For fifteen years Ella carried me over the obstacles life thew at me…but in our last moments together I carried her,” James captioned the post.

“This photo means so much to me and I’ve chosen it to be the front cover of my upcoming book 🐾 📖,” he continued. “It was taken by my wife Alizee on one of our last walks together. I had tears in my eyes as I knew she was getting weaker by the day. But we enjoyed every last moment we could together 🖤.”

James revealed in March that he had written a book about his “dear” Ella, whose death was announced in January of 2023. On Instagram, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ maternal uncle penned: “Many of you have asked me over the years if I would ever write a book, when Ella passed I started writing all of our adventures and memories down as a way of processing the grief. I credit Ella to saving my life when I was eclipsed with Clinical depression, she introduced me to my wife, gave me purpose and loved me unconditionally.”

James added, “I know many of you have your own Ella’s or might be in need of one now and I hope this book will also help us to talk more openly about our mental health, our need for connection, and the way in which the animals that we think we are taking care are always looking after us in return.”

According the book’s description, Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life will trace “the extraordinary bond between James and his beloved first pup, Ella. From their enchanting introduction when James was just twenty and their many expeditions, to attending royal weddings and being guests at Highgrove and Sandringham, their journey is marked by love, loyalty, and unexpected twists of fate. Ella, the well-mannered and kind-natured companion, accompanied James everywhere, even playing a pivotal role in introducing him to his future wife, Alizee.”