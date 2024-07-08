The Princess of Wales' brother remembers loved one with touching post on Instagram

James Middleton paid tribute to his late cocker spaniel Ella on Pet Remembrance Day. The Princess of Wales' brother took to his personal Instagram on July 5 to share a touching video of himself and his beloved Ella.

"I’m missing Ella a lot - today & every day 💔," James wrote alongside the post. "It can be really difficult to express the loss of a dog, which is why I started writing about all of our adventures together. Through the good times and the bad, Ella was my constant."

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' maternal uncle added, "I have so much to thank Ella for in my life, and I know many of you will relate to my upcoming book about our story together 📖 thank you always for your support 🐾❤️."

James announced in January of 2023 that Ella had passed away after 15 years by his side. "Ella had a very short illness, she slipped away in my arms at home," he shared at the time.

The Princess' brother wrote a book about Ella, titled Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life, which is scheduled to be released on Sept. 26. In a post announcing the book earlier this year, James revealed that he started writing down all of his and Ella's adventures and memories after she passed away as a way of processing the grief.

"I credit Ella to saving my life when I was eclipsed with Clinical depression, she introduced me to my wife, gave me purpose and loved me unconditionally," he penned on Instagram in March. "I know many of you have your own Ella’s or might be in need of one now and I hope this book will also help us to talk more openly about our mental health, our need for connection, and the way in which the animals that we think we are taking care are always looking after us in return."

According the book’s description, Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life will trace “the extraordinary bond between James and his beloved first pup, Ella. From their enchanting introduction when James was just twenty and their many expeditions, to attending royal weddings and being guests at Highgrove and Sandringham, their journey is marked by love, loyalty, and unexpected twists of fate. Ella, the well-mannered and kind-natured companion, accompanied James everywhere, even playing a pivotal role in introducing him to his future wife, Alizee.”