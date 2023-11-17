Meghan Markle gives interview at star-studded event

Meghan Markle hit the red carpet at the 2023 Variety Power of Women event in Los Angeles. The Duchess of Sussex﻿ attended the star-studded affair on Thursday wearing a beige off-the-shoulder Proenza Schouler dress with her hair up in a bun.

The mom of two posed for photos on the carpet, where she chatted with reporters. Speaking to Variety, Meghan admitted that she has “no idea” why her former show Suits has become a “phenomenon again.”

©Getty Images



Meghan Markle attended the Variety Power of Women event presented by Lifetime on Nov. 16

“It was great to work on, such a great cast and crew. We had a really fun time. I was on it for seven seasons, so quite a bit,” she told Variety’s Angelique Jackson. “But it’s hard to find a show you can binge-watch that many episodes of these days, so that could have something to do with it. But good shows are everlasting.”

Meghan played Rachel Zane in the legal drama, which originally aired on USA Network. The Suits alum left the show prior to marrying into the British royal family. During her interview with Variety on Nov. 16, the Duchess teased that she and Prince Harry, who inked a deal with Netflix in 2020, have “many exciting things on the slate.”

©Getty Images



The Duchess of Sussex stepped out wearing a Proenza Schouler dress

Asked what’s “driving the work that you’re going to put out into the business,” Meghan replied, “Things that make people feel– I was going say ‘good,’ but it’s more than that, things that make people feel something, right? And feel a sense of community.”

“But we have so many exciting things on the slate. I can’t wait until we can announce them, but I’m just really proud of what we’re creating,” she added. “My husband is loving it, too. It’s really fun.”

While on the carpet, Meghan also spoke withEntertainment Tonight, admitting that it was “so great” to be at the event and laughed when ET’s Cassie DiLaura said it was “mom’s night out.” Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s mom replied, “Exactly!”

Meghan was set to be honored in the 2022 class of Variety’s Power of Women, but did not attend the event last year following the death of Queen Elizabeth. This year’s honorees include Fantasia Barrino, Billie Eilish, Lily Gladstone and Carey Mulligan.