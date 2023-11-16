Tyler Perry talks about ‘beautiful’ goddaughter Princess Lilibet

Tyler Perry is one proud godfather. The filmmaker gushed over his two-year-old goddaughter Princess Lilibet, whom he called “little Lili,” during an appearance on Kelly Ripa’s SiriusXM podcast, Let’s Talk Off Camera.

“She’s so adorable. Aww she’s so beautiful,” the actor said. “She’s just so beautiful. Yeah, they [Prince Harry and Meghan Markle] make beautiful babies. That’s all I’ll say. They make some beautiful kids. Archie and Lili are beautiful.”

©Getty Images



Tyler Perry is Princess Lilibet’s godfather

Tyler opened up in Netflix’s Harry & Meghan documentary series about how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex asked him if he would be Lili’s godfather. “We’ll call and we’ll chat and we’ll talk about silly things, and they were pretty serious on the phone, and I go, ‘Okay, what’s going on?’ They said, ‘Well, we’d like for you to be Lili’s godfather.’ I go, ‘Whoa.’ I had to take a minute to take that in,” Tyler recalled in the series. “And I thought, ‘I’d be honored. I’d absolutely be honored.’”

Meghan and Harry’s daughter was christened earlier this year in California. A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told PEOPLE in March, “I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3 by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor.” The ceremony at their home in Montecito was described as “small and intimate.”

Tyler reportedly flew in for the ceremony with a 10-person gospel choir that sang “Oh Happy Day” and “This Little Light of Mine,” which was performed at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s royal wedding.

On Kelly’s podcast, Tyler—who let Meghan and Harry hide “out at” his house in 2020—noted that Oprah did not introduce him and the Sussexes. He said, “Everybody thought Oprah introduced us, but Oprah didn’t even know that I reached out to them and I sent them a note through our, we had the same publicist years ago, and just said, ‘If you ever need anything, you know, [I’m] here,’ and she [Meghan] called months later and just talked to me like I was that therapist you talk to and [we] just had a great conversation.”