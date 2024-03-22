Meghan Markle has photo shoot with kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet: report©SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images
Meghan Markle has ‘glamorous’ photoshoot with kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet: report

The Duchess recently launched her new venture, American Riviera Orchard

By Alexandra Hurtado -New York

Say cheese! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, had a “glamorous” photoshoot earlier this month, according to the Daily Mail. Richard Eden reported this week that he had heard that photographer Jake Rosenberg flew to California, where he took a “series of pictures of Meghan on her own, cooking, and her with the children.”

It wouldn’t be the first time that Jake has photographed Meghan. Back in 2015, Jake celebrated the Suits alum’s birthday with a tribute on Instagram, adding the hashtags “#BirthdayShoot” and “#SecretProject.”

The Duchess’ photoshoot with her son, 4, and daughter, 2, is said to have taken place at the Sussexes’ home in Montecito. A friend of Meghan’s confirmed to Richard that the photoshoot took place, but insisted they were “portraits for the family.”

While Richard noted that the shoot “coincided with the launch” of Meghan’s new venture, American Riviera Orchard, the friend told him, “I would not connect those to the business.”

The Duchess of Sussex launched her Instagram and website for American Riviera Orchard last week. A source has revealed to PEOPLE that the lifestyle brand “will reflect everything that she loves — family, cooking, entertaining and home décor.”

The source told PEOPLE that the Duchess “is excited about her latest, personal venture,” adding, “This is something she’s been wanting to do for a while. She is excited to share her style and things that she loves.”

