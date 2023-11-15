Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet record sweet video for grandfather King Charles: report

King Charles III reportedly received a sweet video from across the pond for his 75th birthday. The Telegraph understands that the monarch’s youngest grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet—who reside in California with their parents, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry—recorded a video of themselves singing “Happy Birthday” to their paternal grandfather.

According to the outlet, Harry also called his father to wish him a happy birthday. However, the Daily Express reported that a call between His Majesty and the Duke of Sussex did not happen.

“News of a phone call came as a surprise. Let’s just say that,” a source told the Daily Express. “There might have been a willingness there for the Sussexes to call the King on his birthday, but it certainly wasn’t communicated to the other side in a timely fashion.”

King Charles turned 75 on Nov. 14

The source claimed that the King “certainly didn’t take the call during the day while he was busy working,” adding, “The evening was spent with his family and friends and he didn’t have a private moment all evening.”

King Charles turned 75 on Tuesday, Nov. 14. Ahead of the monarch’s birthday, the Duke of Sussex’s spokesperson told The Messenger that there had been “no contact regarding an invitation” to the King’s birthday celebration. The Prince and Princess of Wales were among the royal family members who were pictured leaving His Majesty’s birthday party at Clarence House on Tuesday evening.