Prince William reveals the band son Prince Louis is a fan of

OneRepublic has a young royal fan! The band performed at the Prince of Wales’ third annual Earthshot Prize Awards on Tuesday in Singapore. Following the show, Prince William met with the group backstage, where he revealed that his five-year-old son, Prince Louis, loves their music.

“I can’t thank you enough,” the heir to the throne said, according to The Daily Express. “You were amazing. What a way to start the show. That was incredible.”

William also told them, “Louis, my youngest, loves your songs,” while his oldest child, Prince George, is into AC/DC.

©Getty Images



In addition to OneRepublic, the ceremony on Nov. 7 featured performances by Bastille and Bebe Rexha. The five 2023 Earthshot Prize winners—Acción Andina, GRST, WildAid Marine Program, S4S Technologies and Boomitra—were revealed at the ceremony, which will air globally on BBC, PBS, MultiChoice, and other international broadcast channels on Sunday, Nov. 12.

While the Princess of Wales missed the ceremony for the first time this year, Prince William was not alone on the green carpet. His Royal Highness was joined by Hollywood stars Hannah Waddingham, Sterling K. Brown and Cate Blanchett.

The Prince of Wales, who is the founder of The Earthshot Prize, said in a speech, “The last year has been one of great change and even greater challenge. A year in which the effects of the climate crisis have become too visible to be ignored. And a year that has left so many feeling defeated, their hope, dwindling. However, as we have seen tonight, hope does remain.”

He added, “The light of optimism is burning bright in our Earthshot Finalists. From Boomitra, S4S, and Acción Andina, to GRST and WildAid Marine Program, our Winners and all our Finalists remind us that, no matter where you are on our planet, the spirit of ingenuity, and the ability to inspire change, surrounds us all.”