Prince William recycles wardrobe piece as he hits the green carpet with Hollywood stars

Although the Princess of Wales missed the 2023 Earthshot Prize Awards, her husband Prince William wasn’t alone on the green carpet! The heir to the throne was surrounded on Tuesday by Hollywood stars, including the ceremony’s hosts, Hannah Waddingham and Sterling K. Brown, as well as presenter and Earthshot Prize Council member Cate Blanchett.

“Arriving for a night of inspiration, optimism and celebration 🫶✨,” The Earthshot Prize Instagram account captioned a photo of the foursome on the carpet.

©MOHD RASFAN/AFP via Getty Images



The Prince of Wales was joined on the green carpet by Hannah Waddingham, Sterling K. Brown and Cate Blanchett

Ahead of the 2023 ceremony, Academy Award winner Cate said, “The Earthshot Prize is, again, highlighting and incentivising courageous, progressive, and inventive solutions that can be rapidly upscaled. We don’t have time for inaction and despair, and the incredible climate solutions from around the globe are cause for genuine hope.”

“The climate solutions showcased by the prize are wildly exciting – exciting because they are so simple, so possible, and so inevitable. The solutions are game-changing, and like all truly game-changing ideas, they have a strange ‘how could we not have thought and implemented this before?!’ quality. I am proud to be a small part of unveiling the Winners,” the actress added.

©Getty Images



Prince William recycled his green Alexander McQueen blazer for the ceremony on Nov. 7

Donnie Yen, Lana Condor, Nomzama Mbatha and Robert Irwin also presented at the ceremony, where the five winners of the 2023 Prize were unveiled. This year’s event was held at the Theatre at Mediacorp in Singapore.

Prince William, who is the founder of The Earthshot Prize, recycled the green velvet blazer that he wore to the inaugural ceremony back in 2021. Kensington Palace said the Alexander Mcqueen piece has been part of the Prince’s wardrobe for ten years.

His Royal Highness launched The Earthshot Prize in 2020. The prestigious global environmental prize, which is centered around five “Earthshots,” aims to discover and help scale the world’s most innovative climate and environmental solutions to protect and restore the planet.