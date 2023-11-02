Prince William shares update on what Prince George is doing at school

Prince George is a triathlete in training! The Prince of Wales revealed on Wednesday during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle that his eldest son has been doing triathlon at his school.

Former triathlon champion Non Stanford, who was presented an MBE by Prince William, revealed after the ceremony that the Prince told her “how George has been doing triathlon at school.”

©Getty Images



Prince William (pictured on Oct. 14 with Prince George) revealed that his eldest child is doing triathlon at school

According to Non, George has also been receiving advice from someone who works for his father. Non shared (via PA), “There is also a gentleman who now works for William, has done a bit of triathlon and has been giving George advice about putting talcum powder in his shoes.”

“George has been sharing his talc with his classmates and they are all excited about these tips,” Non added.

Apart from doing triathlon at Lambrook, where he goes to school, Prince George, 10, also plays soccer. The Princess of Wales was spotted at her firstborn’s match on Nov. 1, according to the Daily Mail.

In September, the mom of three spoke on The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast about her children trying different sports. “What I think is really interesting is that they are all obviously very different temperaments,” she shared. “And as they are growing and trying out different sports, they’re obviously still really young, it’s going to be interesting to see how that grows and develops.”

On the podcast, Prince William admitted that the “team environment of sport played a big part in” his life and upbringing. “It’s that camaraderie, that relationship-building, learning to lose, which I think we’ve got to concentrate more on nowadays. I think people don’t know how to lose well,” the Prince of Wales said. “Talking about our children in particular, I want to make sure that they understand that, but I think it’s really important from a young age to understand how to lose and why we lose and then to grow from it and what you learn from that process.”

He continued, “But also to win well, and not boast and not be over complacent and arrogant about it. There’s so many life lessons that I think help us all through life, in friendship building, relationship building, workplace, whatever it is, that you gain from those early years playing in team sports.”