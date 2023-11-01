Meghan and Harry take kids Archie and Lili trick-or-treating

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet went trick or treating with their parents, according to multiple outlets. An image circulating on X, formerly Twitter, appears to show Meghan Markle and Prince Harry out on Halloween with their four-year-old son and two-year-old daughter.

The young boy in the image was dressed in black, holding his father’s hand, as well as an orange bucket to collect treats. Meanwhile, the little girl, being carried seemingly by Meghan, sported a pink costume. It’s unclear where the picture was taken, but the royal family of four resides in Montecito, California.

©Getty Images



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appear to have been pictured out trick-or-treating with their children

In previous years, Archie has dressed up as a dinosaur and Lili ﻿as a skunk. Following her daughter’s first Halloween in 2021, Meghan appeared on﻿ The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she spoke about her children’s costumes. “We wanted to do something fun for the kids, but the kids were just not into it at all. Archie was a dinosaur for maybe five minutes,” the Duchess of Sussex recalled.

Ellen, who had seen the Sussexes on the spooky holiday, noted, “No, not even five minutes. Finally, Harry talked him into putting the head on, but Lili was a skunk. It was so cute.”

Meghan added, “I know, like Flower from Bambi.”

During her appearance on the talk show, the Duchess also recalled a Halloween that she spent with Harry in 2016 before their relationship went public. ﻿The couple was joined in Toronto that year by the Prince’s cousin Princess Eugenie and her now-husband Jack Brooksbank. “The four of us snuck out in Halloween costumes to just have one fun night on the town before it was out in the world that we were a couple,” Meghan shared.

The Duchess revealed that she and Harry had “very bizarre” costumes on for the post-apocalyptic-themed party. She said, “We were able to just sort of have one final, fun night out.”