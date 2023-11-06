Prince William reveals the reason the Princess of Wales did not join him in Singapore

The Princess of Wales is “very sorry” that she is not in Singapore with her husband. Prince William revealed the reason his wife did not accompany him on his trip during a speech on Monday.

“It has been 11 years since Catherine and I enjoyed a memorable visit here on behalf of my late Grandmother in her Diamond Jubilee Year. And I should mention that Catherine is very sorry she can’t be here, she is helping George through his first set of major exams,” the Prince of Wales said.

A Kensington Palace source previously confirmed to The Telegraph that the royal mom of three wanted to stay at home to support her 10-year-old son, Prince George.

The Princess of Wales did not accompany Prince William to Singapore for the 2023 Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony

This year marks the first time that the Princess will miss the awards ceremony. Catherine attended and presented an award at the inaugural ceremony held in London in 2021 and the second ceremony in Boston last year.

Prince William arrived in Singapore over the weekend to attend the third annual Earthshot Prize Awards and first Earthshot Week. “The focus of my visit this week is how we collectively overcome our planet’s greatest environmental challenges,” the heir to the throne said on Monday at the United for Wildlife Global Summit 2023. “Like all initiatives created through the Royal Foundation, United for Wildlife and The Earthshot Prize are underpinned by finding innovative solutions to some of the world’s most pressing issues.”

The 2023 Earthshot Prize ceremony, hosted by Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham, will take place on Nov. 7.Bastille, Bebe Rexha and OneRepublic are set to perform at the ceremony, while Academy Award winner and Earthshot Prize Council Member Cate Blanchett, as well as Lana Condor, Robert Irwin, Donnie Yen and Nomzamo Mbatha will be on hand to announce this year’s winners.