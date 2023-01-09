Prince Harry reveals if he and brother Prince William are speaking

B﻿rothers Prince Harry and Prince William are not “currently” speaking, according to the Duke of Sussex. During his 60 Minutes interview, which aired on Jan. 8, Anderson Cooper asked the royal, “Do you speak to William now? Do you text?”

“Uh, currently, no. But I look forward to-- I look forward to us being able to find peace,” Harry answered.

When asked how long it’s been since they have spoken, Harry revealed, “A while.”

Harry, Charles and William pictured in 2005

The Duke, who stepped down as a working member of the royal family in 2020, also shared that he has “not recently” spoken to his father, King Charles III. Harry said, “We haven’t spoken for quite a while. Um, no, not recently.”

Although they aren’t speaking at the moment, Harry admitted that he looks forward to having a relationship with his brother and father. “I really look forward to having that family element back,” he said. “I look forward to having a relationship with my brother. I look forward to having a relationship with my father and other members of my family.”

“You want that?” Anderson asked, to which Harry replied, “That’s all I’ve ever asked for.”

The Duke’s 60 Minutes interview was his first American interview to discuss his upcoming memoir, Spare, which will be officially released on Jan. 10. Speaking to Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan in an interview that aired on Monday, Harry said, “What people don’t know is the efforts that I’ve gone to to resolve this privately, both with my brother and with my father.”

In his discussion with Michael, the Duke also said, “If we can get to the point of reconciliation, that will have a ripple effect across the world,” adding, “I genuinely believe that, and that’s kind of what is pushing me. And if that doesn’t happen, then that’s very sad.”