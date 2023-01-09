Anderson Cooper asks Prince Harry about renouncing titles—Find out what he said!

In his first American interview to discuss his upcoming memoir, Spare, Prince Harry was asked why he and Meghan Markle have not given up their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles.

“Why not renounce your titles as Duke and Duchess?” Anderson Cooper inquired the Prince during 60 Minutes, which aired Jan. 8. Harry replied, “And what difference would that make?”

On his wedding day in 2018, Queen Elizabeth conferred a Dukedom on her grandson Prince Harry. At the time, he became His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex, and Meghan became Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex upon her marriage to Harry.

When the couple stepped down as working members of the royal family in 2020, it was announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would no longer use “their HRH titles” as they are no longer working royals.

Although Harry isn’t a working royal, he told Tom Bradby in a separate interview for ITV that he still believes in the monarchy. As for whether he can see a day when he “would return as a full-time member of the royal family,” Harry admitted to Anderson on 60 Minutes, “No. I can’t see that happening.”

The Duke’s 60 Minutes interview came ahead of the release of his memoir, which will be officially released on Tuesday, Jan. 10. CBS Mornings (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET) will have more of Harry’s interview on Jan. 9.

Meanwhile, the Duke’s interview with Michael Strahan is also set to air Monday on Good Morning America, and he will appear on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday.