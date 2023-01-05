Prince Harry to make late night show appearance following the Golden Globes

Prince Harry will be visiting The Late Show with Stephen Colbert next week! The Peabody Award-winning series on CBS will feature an exclusive late night guest appearance with the Duke of Sussex, on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The episode airs at 11:35 p.m. after the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards, which are scheduled to wrap at 11 p.m. ET on NBC that same evening.

Harry’s appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert—which will air on the CBS Television Network and be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+—coincides with the release of his new memoir, Spare.

Harry spoke with Anderson Cooper for 60 Minutes, Tom Bradby for ITV and Michael Strahan for Good Morning America ahead of the release of Spare. In a promotional clip for his GMA interview, the Duke told Michael, “Ultimately, I don’t think that we can ever peace with my family unless the truth is out there.”

While Spare will be officially released in the U.S. on Jan. 10, excerpts have already leaked online. The shocking allegations include a physical confrontation with his older brother and a claim that Prince William and Catherine encouraged him to wear his Nazi costume in 2005.

Harry’s book has been described as a “landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.”