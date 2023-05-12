Queen Elizabeth’s grandson-in-law lip-syncs in hilarious Instagram video

Princess Anne’s son-in-law showed off his dance moves and lip-synching skills in a hilarious video on Instagram. Mike Tindall posted a video of himself using a bottle of Blackeye London Dry Gin as a microphone as he lip-synced Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive,” while his The Good The Bad & The Rugby podcast co-hosts, Alex Payne and James Haskell, danced around him.

“LATE EUROVISION ENTRY 🎤,” Mike jokingly captioned the video on May 9. “Step aside @maemuller, Team GBR has got this…”

He added, “…Just kidding - best of luck to our UK Eurovision entrant this weekend!! 🔥 For more exceptional entertainment, be sure to grab tickets to our World Cup Afterparty Tour! 🙌.”

Instagram users called the video “hilarious” and dubbed it “a winner.” “Should have performed the other night at #coronationconcert 👏👏😂,” one commented. Another wrote, “That should have been for the coronation concert.”

Days before posting the video, Mike was spotted singing and dancing to Lionel Richie’s “All Night Long (All Night)” at the coronation concert in Windsor. During an appearance on Good Morning Britain on Friday, Zara Tindall’s husband spoke about his moves at the event, saying, “It’s very difficult when you’re on a raised platform that’s under a lot of lights. I felt I didn’t really put my best foot forward in terms of... But then, if you started doing interesting dance maneuvers on that platform next to the King, I’m not entirely sure it would have gone down that well!”

“As Hitch once said in the movie, ‘You’ve got to stay in your safe zone’ and my flag waving,” he continued. “I tried to be the best flag waiver out there.”