Prince William reveals why Mike Tindall apologized to him

Prince William received an apology from Mike Tindall after he revealed the future King’s nickname. On Thursday, the Prince of Wales met Rob Burrow, whose podcast Mike made the revelation on last month.

“You got the nicknames out of him,” William told Rob (via a video shared by The Sun’s Matt Wilkinson). The Prince added with a laugh, “He [Mike] apologized to me about that.”

©PHIL NOBLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images



Mike Tindall revealed Prince William’s nickname on Rob Burrow’s podcast in 2023. The Prince of Wales met with Rob on Jan. 11, 2024.

Mike and his wife Zara, who is one of William’s first cousins, appeared on the Seven: Rob Burrow podcast in December. During the episode, the former rugby union player shared his nickname for the Prince of Wales.

“He is known as ‘One Pint Willy,’” Mike revealed. “He’s known to me as One Pint Willy because he’s not the best of drinkers. Coming from a sport where, it’s built on the social aspect and a couple of beers being sunk quite often. So, yeah that is one that I will definitely give away for the Prince of Wales. One Pint Willy. There you go.”

“It’s out there now. Sorry. Sorry, Sir,” Mike laughed. Zara then told her husband, “You’re in so much trouble!”

The Tindalls celebrated Christmas with the Waleses and other members of the royal family last month. Mike was pictured sweetly hugging the Prince and Princess of Wales’ eldest son, Prince George, during the royal family’s annual Christmas walk.

Thursday, Jan. 11, marked William’s first public engagement of the new year. The Prince visited Headingley Stadium in Leeds to meet with Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield and congratulate them on their efforts to raise awareness a﻿nd funds for motor neurone disease, which Rob was diagnosed with in 2019.

Sharing pictures from the visit on Instagram, the Waleses’ account wrote: “A pleasure to award Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield with their CBEs at Headingley today. Thank you both for your incredible efforts in raising awareness and funds for Motor Neurone Disease. Both true heroes of the #MND community and the Rugby Football League.”