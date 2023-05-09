Buckingham Palace released official portraits from the coronation, two days after King Charles III and Queen Camilla were crowned at Westminster Abbey. The first portrait that was shared was of His Majesty sitting in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace in full regalia.

A solo portrait of Queen Camilla, as well as a portrait of the King and his wife together were also released on May 8. Their Majesties were joined by members of the royal family in a fourth portrait that was taken by British photographer Hugo Burnand, who took Charles and Camilla’s wedding photos in 2005 and the official wedding photographs of Prince William and Catherine in 2011. The group portrait features working members of the royal family, including the Prince and Princess of Wales.

