Did Queen Letizia get a second piercing on her ear?

New Year, new piercing? Queen Letizia of Spain stepped out for her first engagement of 2022 on Thursday, Jan. 6. The royal mom of two attended the traditional Pascua Militar celebration, where she appeared to show off a second piercing on her left ear.

©Getty Images



Queen Letizia appeared to be sporting a second piercing on her left ear on Jan. 6

One eagle-eyed royal fan account, CoutureAndRoyals, noticed the piercing tweeting: “Queen Letizia has pierced her left ear a second time! The new earring seems to be a little silver ball or a little diamond 💎.”

In addition to the stud, the Spanish Queen, 49, also wore a pair of hoops. Letizia showed off her earrings sweeping her hair up into a bun. Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia’s mom looked sophisticated for the occasion wearing a blue shirt gown, statement brooch and jacket.

©Getty Images



The Spanish King and Queen attended the traditional Pascua Militar celebration in Madrid

Both Letizia and her husband King Felipe masked up for the event on Jan. 6. The royal couple presided over the ceremony, which is “deeply rooted in Spanish military life.”

According to Casa Real, the origin of the Pascua Militar (or Military Easter) “dates back to the reign of Carlos III, when, on January 6, 1782, the Menorcan town of Mahón was recovered, which was in the power of the English. As an expression of joy, Carlos III ordered the viceroys, captains general, governors and military commanders to gather the garrisons on the feast of the Epiphany and notify the chiefs and officers of the armies of their congratulations on his behalf.”