Princess Alexia of the Netherlands received a special gift on her﻿ birthday this year. King Willem-Alexander appointed his second child, who turned 18 on June 26, Knight Grand Cross of the Order of the Netherlands Lion and Knight of the House Order of the Golden Lion.

Queen Wilhelmina was the first woman to be appointed Knight Grand Cross of the Order of the Netherlands Lion in 1898. Since then, all children of the head of state have been appointed Knight Grand Cross of the Order of the Netherlands Lion on their 18th birthday, per the Dutch Royal House.

To commemorate Alexia’s milestone birthday on Monday, three new portraits of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima’s second daughter were released. The images of Princess Alexia, who is second in line to the Dutch throne, were taken at Huis ten Bosch Palace in The Hague. Scroll to see the Princess’ 18th birthday portraits...