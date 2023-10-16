Queen Maxima’s eldest daughter stuns at gala dinner

Princess Catharina-Amalia looked positively regal at Prince Christian of Denmark’s 18th birthday celebration. Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander’s 19-year-old daughter attended the Danish Prince’s birthday gala dinner on Sunday wearing a stunning cape gown and dazzling jewels.

©Getty Images



Princess Catharina-Amalia attended Prince Christian of Denmark’s birthday gala dinner on Oct. 15

Essentiel Antwerp confirmed to HOLA! USA that Princess Amalia wore the brand’s blue Domboy dress, which was from the occasionwear collection earlier this year. The Princess of Orange completed her beautiful blue look with seemingly Manolo Blahnik Hangisi pumps, the Dutch Sapphire Necklace Tiara and bracelets from Queen Emma’s Sapphire Parure, according to The Court Jeweller.

Amalia, who attended the gala dinner without her parents, arrived with fellow future Queen Princess Elisabeth of Belgium. The two Princesses made their official tiara debut last year at Princess Ingrid Alexandra’s 18th birthday gala dinner in Norway.

©Getty Images



The Princess dazzled wearing the Dutch Sapphire Necklace Tiara

For her very first tiara appearance in 2022, Amalia wore her mother’s wedding day tiara. Since then, the heir to the Dutch throne has had other tiara moments, including at Prince Ferdinand zu Schwarzenberg and Marie Friling’s wedding in July and at Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan’s royal wedding banquet in June.

Queen Maxima’s eldest child has previously spoken about her love for tiaras. In Claudia de Breij’s book, Amalia, the Dutch Princess admitted, “I love tiaras.”

“Show me a tiara, and I know where it comes from. I can recognize all the tiaras in Europe,” Amalia added. “I used to put them on, from my mother. Then there was one on her dressing table and then I had it directly on my head.”